Kim Kardashian Officially Becomes A Billionaire

A decade after garnering fame through her reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian has become a billionaire. According to Forbes, Kim's wealth rose from $780 million in October 2020 to $1 billion due to her investment in companies like KKW Beauty and SKIMS.

The Forbes report also credited some of her other income sources like "cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments". While SKIMS reportedly "hasn't disclosed its revenues", the magazine estimates the company's value at "north of $500 million."

On the other hand, back in 2020, Kim sold 20% of KKW Beauty to cosmetics conglomerate Coty for $200 million which brought the company's value to $1 billion. Forbes had claimed that the estimate "is a little bloated" but reported that Kim's remaining stake in KKW is worth about $500 million.

Kim is currently the only addition to the Forbes' World Billionaire list from the KarJenner empire. Last year in late-April 2020, Forbes had accused Kylie and her team of lying about her business to make her look richer than she is. In 2019, Forbes had deemed Kylie Jenner as "world's youngest self-made billionaire." However, the magazine has now estimated Kylie's net worth at $900 million.

On the other hand, Kim's soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West is also on the Forbes' World Billionaire list with a net worth of estimated $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, based on projected future earnings of Ye's Yeezy deal with Gap, West could become the "richest Black person in America" with a net worth of $6.6 billion.

Kim recently has been making headlines for her divorce from rapper Kanye West after seven years of marriage. The two have four children, North West, Psalm West, Chicago West and Saint West.

