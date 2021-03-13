Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Moving On Post Divorce; Kim Is Focusing On Herself And Her Four Kids

Kim Shares IG Story With ‘Drivers License' Playing In The Background

Kim has been quite active on social media, she recently shared that she is getting some music therapy after her split. She shared a video on Instagram stories while driving past the Palm Springs windmills as Olivia Rodrigo's No. 1 hit song 'Drivers License' played in the background. For the unversed, 'Drivers License' is best known as an emotional breakup song that went viral on TikTok.

A source close to the SKIMS founder told E News!, "Kim is doing much better now. She definitely went through it, all the emotions of splitting up with Kanye and there were definitely points before she filed where it got contentious. But most everything is hashed out by now and it shouldn't be too much longer of a process."

Kim's Pizza Party With Daughter North West

Kim reportedly has been focusing on being the best parent to her four children. She has been sharing many pictures with North on Instagram as they had a pizza party just a day ago. She recently also shared an appreciation post for Saint West, by doodling a big heart around his face. She captioned it as 'My Baby'.

On the other hand, Grammy-award-winning rapper, Kanye West is keeping a low profile. He reportedly has changed his number and is keeping in touch with his children through his team but has limited contact with Kim. The duo opted for joint custody while filing for divorce in February 2021. "Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives," said a source.

Kim's Appreciation Post For Saint West

E News! has revealed that the stars are "making sure that their children are not affected by the divorce." Another source revealed to the portal, "For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him."

Kimberly Is Also Focusing On Herself

The star is also making sure to focus on herself. On Friday (March 12), she shared a picture while chilling by the pool and captioned it as, "Zone out and focus on you." Meanwhile, Keeping Up With The Kardashians' final season premiering on March 18 will highlight the rift in their marriage, the divorce and will shed more light on how Kim is dealing with it.