Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet: Jennifer Lopez Dons A Cowboy Hat At the Met Steps

The Met Gala has returned after almost two years. The biggest night of fashion has fans excited to see the global star take to the red carpet with the best foot forward. The event taking place in the US on September 13, at 5:30 pm EST at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Met Gala is typically held on the first Monday in May, but this year, the event was postponed due to COVID-19 and moved to September. The event is a celebration of the Costume Institute's exhibition "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," curated by Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute, which opens to the public in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18th.

Co-chairs this year include Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman. However, plenty of stars took to the Met steps tonight, including the Kardashian family, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Here are some of the biggest looks from the night,

Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer were first to arrive on the red carpet. The duo hosted Vogue Live Stream from the red carpet.

We are live from the 2021 #MetGala red carpet! See every look from fashion's biggest night: https://t.co/5pjTkrvZNs pic.twitter.com/9JQtgdODaI — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 13, 2021

The Met Gala's honorary chair Adam Mosseri and his wife Monica Mosseri were to follow in right after. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York's 12th District was one of the very first fashion statements for the night. She wore a gown in suffragist colours featuring white "ERA" letters down the front, and a cape embroidered with the phrase "Equal Rights for Women."

Timothée Chalamet, a co-chair of the 2021 Met gala, walked the red carpet in all white converse sneakers, and sweatpants. He revealed that his look is a "homage to Chuck Taylor," wearing a Rick Owens top and Haider Ackermann blazer.

Co-chair Amanda Gorman was seen in a cobalt Vera Wang dress paired with a silvery laurel wreath headband. Another co-chair star Billie Eilish walked the steps in custom Oscar de la Renta.

Billie Eilish looking stunning as she steps onto the #MetGala carpet. pic.twitter.com/tQBWgtD6aw — #MetGalaOutfits (@MetGalaOutfits) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X takes a page from Lady Gaga's playbook and walked the red carpet with three Met Gala red carpet looks, all by Versace, staring with a golden gown to beaded Versace bodysuit. Meanwhile, Iman partnered with designer Harris Reed on a dramatic Met gala look with a golden headpiece.

LIL NAS X ALREADY HAS 3 LOOKS AT THE MET GALA 😭 pic.twitter.com/z97hD0nNVd — 𝖘𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖈. 🏹 9/17 (@xomarajs) September 13, 2021

Elliot Page arrived at the steps in a simple Balenciaga suit and green lapel pin. He walked the red carpet for the first time after coming out as trans. Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington on the other side of the red carpet, embodied the American spirit with their colourful looks.

Just hours before The Met began some stars like Zendaya and Nicki Minaj revealed that they are not walking the red carpet.