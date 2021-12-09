Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Falguni Nayar Make Forbes’ List For The World’s Most Powerful Women

Earlier this week on December 7, Forbes announced its 18th annual ranking of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women. The list reportedly comes after an extensive audit of the foremost CEOs and iconic entrepreneurs, heads of state, pioneer philanthropists and policymakers across the globe. While the list includes several Hollywood stars, it has also listed two well known Indian names like Roshni Nadar and Falguni Nayar.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also made it to the Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women annual list of powerful women for the third year in a row. Meanwhile, HCL Corporation CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra ranked 52, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw ranked 72, and Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar ranked on the number 88.

Global celebrities on the list include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Oprah, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Fenty Cosmetics and Savage x Fenty helped Singer Rihanna reach billionaire status in 2021 she came in on number 68 on the Forbes list. Beyoncé landed at number 76 on the list, while Media mogul Oprah Winfrey came in on the list at number 23.

Taylor Swift ranked slightly below Beyoncé at number 78. The singer has been busy re-recording and releasing her original albums in order to gain ownership rights.

According to Forbes list, American novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is the most Powerful Woman in the world as she topped this year's list by replacing former German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Scott was followed by US Vice President, Kamala Harris who came in at number two on the list. The magazine cites her political achievements and achievement of being the first-ever Black and South Asian-American person to become the US Vice President.