Sunil Grover Shares A Hilarious Morphed Pic With Rihanna & Kapil Sharma; Leaves Netizens In Splits

Sunil
Grover
is
one
of
the
most
talented
actors
in
the
industry
who
has
successfully
carved
a
niche
for
himself.
The
actor,
who
is
known
for
his
impeccable
coming
timings,
has
proved
his
mettle
time
and
again
and
is
a
treat
to
watch
onscreen.
In
fact,
Sunil
is
quite
active
on
social
media
and
often
shares
interesting
posts
leaving
his
fans
intrigued.
Interestingly,
Sunil
Grover
is
now
making
headlines
for
his
recent
pic
with
Rihanna
and
Kapil
Sharma.
Yes!
This
pic
shared
by
the
Sunflower
actor
has
been
breaking
the
internet
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
Taking
to
his
Instagram
handle,
Sunil
has
shared
a
hilarious
morphed
picture
of
himself
and
Kapil
posing
with
Rihanna.
To
note,
the
picture
happens
to
be
from
Rihanna's
India
diaries
when
she
was
leaving
India
from
Jamnagar
post
Anant
Ambani
and
Radhika
Merchat's
pre-wedding
bash.
The
original
pic
featured
Rihanna
posing
with
two
paps.
However,
the
morphed
picture
featured
the
paps
face
replaced
by
Sunil
and
Kapil.
Sunil
captioned
the
image
as,
"Ha
ha
ha".
The
picture
has
left
everyone
in
splits
and
several
celebs
reacted
to
the
same
including
Jasmine
Bhasin,
Mouni
Roy,
Shriya
Pilgaonkar.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
work
front,
Sunil
is
all
set
to
collaborate
with
Kapil
Sharma
once
again
and
are
coming
to
make
the
audiences
rolling
on
the
floor
with
Netflix's
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
which
is
slated
to
launch
on
30th
March,
8
pm.
It
will
be
a
weekly
show
and
viewers
will
be
surprised
with
new
guests
and
new
episodes
every
Saturday
at
8
pm.
This
isn't
all,
Sunil
was
also
seen
recently
in
the
much
talked
about
Sunflower
2.
Talk
about
the
same,
he
said,
"I
don't
understand
what
comes
under
dark
comedy.
All
I
understand
is
that
I
am
having
fun
playing
the
character.
Vikas
(Behl)
was
very
clear
on
how
he
wanted
me
to
play
the
character.
Thrill
and
humor
go
side
by
side
with
it.
I
learned
a
few
things
from
Sonu,
but
I
want
to
learn
his
confidence.
He
is
not
a
very
simple
character.
He
has
different
sides
to
him
and
also
a
loner
attitude.
He
is
smart
but
looks
simple.
It
took
me
a
little
time
to
understand
his
headspace.
Sometimes
it
gets
very
difficult
to
stay
with
this
character".
Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 11:59 [IST]