Top 10 Hollywood Releases To Catch Up On Before 2021 Ends: Dune, Shang-Chi, Spencer & More

With 2021 coming to a close and theatres reopened across the country the box office has seen plenty of international releases. Now may be a good time to catch up on some of the big releases of the years. The first half of 2021 saw very little Hollywood big-screen release but the second half of the year made up for the same with films like No Time To Die, The Green Knight as well as Kristen Stewart's Spencer.

Big studios like Disney also saw promising box office numbers with Cruella as well as MCU films like Shang-Chi and Eternals. While the year still has releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Matrix 4 yet to make it to the big screen, we have brought you a list of movies that everyone should catch up with before the end of the year.

No Time To Die

Despite several delays during the pandemic, No Time To Die enjoyed a huge fan following as it marked the last film of Daniel Craig as James Bond. The film follows Bond while he is570 enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend shows up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who's armed with dangerous new technology.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

The film follows Simu Liu's character, a Chinese American known as "Shaun" who works as a valet with his best friend Katy in San Francisco. Unbeknownst to her, he's actually a martial arts expert whose father is the leader of a criminal organization called the Ten Rings. Amid his everyday life, Shaun is forced to face his past reunite with his family and prevent their father from unleashing demonic forces on the world.

Ana De Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson In Apple's Chris Evans Romantic Drama Ghosted

The Father

The Academy Award-winning film follows a man refusing all assistance from his daughter as he gets older. While trying to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Dune

The book adaptation of an iconic series starring Zendaya and Timothy Chalamet takes plays in a dystopian world. Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding is forced to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. The film's synopsis further adds, "As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive."

A Quiet Place: Part II

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's film returned with a sequel. After the deadly events at home, the Abbott family has to face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path they had always known.

The Suicide Squad

The most dangerous supervillains in the world are sent to a remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they are expected to trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave.

Palm Springs

Palm Springs was a rare rom-com of 2021 which won hearts with its simplicity and age-old charm. The film follows two wedding guests stuck in a time loop. Their budding romance changes face over time they relive the same day over and over again.

The Green Knight

Starring Dev Patel, the film titled The Green Knight gained a lot of praise for his performance as well as David Lowery's direction. The film currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video follows King Arthur's headstrong nephew Gawain who embarks on a daring quest to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant that appears at Camelot. Risking his head, Gawain sets off on an epic adventure to prove himself before his family and court.

Spencer

Spencer starring Kristen Stewart follows Princess Diana's marriage with Prince Charles while rumours of affairs and divorce were abound. Meanwhile, Diana is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the queen's estate surrounded by eating and drinking, shooting and hunting for three days.

Top 10 OTT Releases To Catch Up On Before 2021 Ends: WandaVision, Special Ops, Aarya & More

Cruella

The acclaimed film explores the life of Cruella De Vil before she took the iconic role and became one of the most hated Disney villains. Starring Emma Stone the film's sequel is already in the making which is set to follow Cruella's reign of terror.