Rita Ora, Taika Waititi & Tessa Thompson Snapped Getting Cosy; Pics Go Viral

Reports about Taika Waititi's relationship with singer Rita Ora has been the talk of the town. Last month Rita was also spotted hand in hand with MCU actress Tessa Thompson leading to more dating rumours. However, to everyone's surprise, the three were recently spotted together getting cosy following an all-night party at Taika's home in Sydney.

The source recently told the Sun that Taika and Rita have been going strong. "They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship - they're really into each other."

Fans were in for a surprise when the three appeared to be hotting up and put on a cosy display on Sunday Mau 23. The pictures that went viral on social media show the three chatting over al fresco drinks. Take a look at the pictures;

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in an open relationship with Tessa Thompson? pic.twitter.com/SmxqwXN2lm — CarineK 's version. 💛 (@CarineK) May 23, 2021

ALSO READ: Christian Bale's Look From Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked, Set Photos Go Viral

While Rita was seen in a skin-tight black dress which she styled with a tan jacket and sunglasses, Taika sported a light blue shirt over a white T-shirt. On the other hand, Tessa was seen in a black leather jacket and matching trousers.

Taika is currently in Sydney to film the fourth instalment of the Marvel film Thor, titled Thor: Love and Thunder. Rita reportedly has 'moved in' into the director's home in Sydney's affluent eastern suburbs.

ALSO READ: Christian Bale's Look From Thor: Love and Thunder Leaked, Set Photos Go Viral

Talking about the film Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as the Norse God, while Natalie Portman is set to return as astrophysicist Dr Jane Foster. Jane in the upcoming film who will transform into the female version of Thor. The film also stars Tessa Thompson who was seen playing Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok.