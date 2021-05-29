Taika Waititi 'Reprimanded' By Marvel Over Viral Pics With Rita Ora & Tessa Thompson

A week ago, Taika Waititi had made headlines for pictures of him getting cosy with his girlfriend and singer Rita Ora and actress Tessa Thompson in the balcony of his Bondi home in Sydney. According to Daily Telegraph, Marvel executives were left unimpressed by the aftermath and have reprimanded the Thor: Love And Thunder director.

All three have been in Sydney busy shooting for the upcoming Thor film in the Marvel franchise. The pictures reportedly also upset the bosses at Marvel's parent company Disney. Thor: Love and Thunder production insider was quoted by Daily Telegraph as saying, Taika's behaviour was "Not exactly the image they're looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises."

The insider added, "While Taika is known for being a 'party animal', the photos 'crossed a line' for company bosses."

Just earlier this month, Rita and Taika made their relationship public by attending the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under together at the Sydney Opera House. While the two didn't walk the red carpet together, they sat next to each other inside the venue.

The duo has also been spotted at lunches together, with Rita in Syndey, reports claimed that the two have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together. Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson after spending time with Rita and Waititi was seen kissing model Zac Stenmark, just earlier this week.

It is unclear if Taika is the only one being 'reprimanded by Marvel bosses'.

Talking about the upcoming film, Thor: Love And Thunder also stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt as their superhero characters Thor and Star-Lord. The film will pick up where Avengers: Endgame left off as the God of Thunder departs Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, on a mission to discover who he is beyond all of the trappings of his birthright.

The film also marks the return of Jane Foster, who is played by Natalie Portman. Natalie will be taking on the role of female Thor in the film.