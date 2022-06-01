Amber Heard Could Face Jail Time for 'Fabrication of Injury Pics' In Case Against Ex-Husband Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard could face jail over allegedly edited injury photographs that she submitted as evidence in lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp. In a recent report by aceshowbiz.com, defamation lawyer Aaron Minc said that "more and more objective evidence that she is lying about things under oath" could lead to a sentence.

Minc admitted that while at first he didn't think there was any chance Heard could face prosecution for the things she said on the stand. He added, "I think that, as this case goes on, and we start seeing more and more objective evidence that she is lying about things under oath. That's when it starts crossing the line into the possibility that she is fabricating evidence, fabricating photos, fabricating bruises, altering evidence and then submitting it."

Notably, during the closing statements, Depp's lawyers claimed that Heard has lied on the stand about the incidents and the bruises. Minc added that fabricating evidence is not only "really serious" but also "really offensive" to the justice system.

"I would hope that prosecutors would take a close look at it because if there is very clear evidence that she did that, that should certainly be considered. If it was proven that that was the case that could potentially lead to a criminal prosecution and jail time," he told the portal.

Meanwhile, Sean Caulfield, a partner at law firm Hodge, Jones and Allen, told MailOnline that Heard could face a perjury probe in the UK for misleading a court. "While it may not be a central issue to the case, perjury is the single biggest threat and cuts to the core of our justice system, so the police may be invited to investigate to show that any member of the public who lies to the court can be prosecuted for perjury."

Notably, Depp has sued Heard for $50 million over the op-ed in Washington Post for claiming to be a domestic abuse survivor. Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million accusing him of orchestrating a "smear campaign" against her.