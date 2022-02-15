Berlin International Film Festival 2022 Records Over 50 COVID-19 Positive Cases In 3 Days

The Berlin International Film Festival which began last week on February 10, 2022, has recorded more than 50 COVID-19 positive results in the first three days. Deadline revealed that the number is still low with only 2 per cent of positive cases.

Robert Pattinson Reveals He Lost Audtions To Fellow Actors Andrew Garfield And Eddie Redmayne

A festival spokesperson released a statement about the COVID-19 cases and said that on the first day only 8 cases were found. "Since the beginning of the festival, we have only detected eight cases of positive tests among the film teams. The Berlinale's test buses, available for both accredited and audience did approximately 2,700 tests and had only 54 positive tests," the statement read.

The spokesperson further added, "In order to stop possible chains of infections, we are evaluating every case and situation thoroughly, tracking all contacts and identifying possible risk situations. We are still in pandemic times and obviously, positive tests are still a reality in our daily lives. It is good to hear that the figures for positive tests are really low. With 2 per cent of positive tests, the figures are less than the average percentage of positive tests around Berlin."

The guests at Berlin International Film Festival are expected to be fully vaccinated. While few actors have attended the event many have decided to stay away from the year. According to reports Germany is currently experiencing a peak in the highly transmissible Omicron variant. People have been asked quarantine for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, which can be reduced to seven days after a negative antigen test.

Oscars 2022: A Fan Favourite Category Introduced, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall & Wanda Sykes May Host Awards Night

German actor Hanna Schygulla, who has a supporting role in festival opener 'Peter Von Kant', told Deadline, "Omicron is at its peak in Berlin and I am a person at risk. I'd be paranoid about getting infected and therefore would not enjoy being there. I am well now and would rather stay like that."

The 72nd annual Berlin International Film Festival will be ending on February 20, 2022