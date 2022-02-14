Robert Pattinson Reveals He Lost Audtions To Fellow Actors Andrew Garfield And Eddie Redmayne

Robert Pattinson who is gearing up for the release of Matt Reeves's The Batman recently opened up about giving auditions in the early days of her career. The actor has several critically acclaimed performances under his belt but recently during an interview, he revealed that he wasn't always this confident.

Speaking to GQ, Robert revealed that he was bad at giving auditions early on and was routinely outdone by other actors like Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne. He told the magazine, "If I hadn't gotten really lucky and had instead been forced to audition all these years, I wouldn't have a career at all. I'm so bad it."

Robert revealed two actors to whom he lost a few auditions, he said, "Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield were so f***ing good at auditioning, it's just unbelievable."

"You'd see them, and then if you were waiting outside, you would literally hear casting directors inside going, 'Oh, my God! Oh, my God!' And you'd be like, 'F***ing hell, who's inside?' And Eddie would come out and be like: 'Hey, mate'," Robert added.

Recalling an embarrassing moment Robert revealed that he had once given an audition thinking it was comedy while Eddie had moved the spectators to tears. "I'd be doing something thinking it was a comedy, and suddenly hear these heaving sobs. I'm thinking, Who has managed to get a sob out of this?! And then f***ing Eddie comes out, goddamnit," said Robert.

Robert, last seen in The Lighthouse and Good Time had received a lot of praise for his performances. He will be seen taking on the role of the cape crusader in The Batman. The film is all set to release on March 4, 2022.