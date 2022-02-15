Oscars 2022: A Fan Favourite Category Introduced, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall & Wanda Sykes May Host Awards Night

The 94th Academy Awards will be taking place next month, In March 2022 with a new category. The organisers revealed that Oscars will be introducing a new "Fan Favourite" trophy for this year based on the most popular film voted by Twitter users.

The announcement comes after many blockbusters including Spider-Man: No Way Home and No Time To Die failed to earn Oscar nominations in major categories. According to reports the new category was introduced hoping to lure viewers back to a ceremony after the audience plummeted last year.

Notably, the television ratings for the Oscars had declined in the last three years. The 2021 event was watched by just over 10 million viewers, marking a 56 percent decline from 2020, at an all time low.

Films can be voted for the new category using the Twitter hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite or via the Academy's website. Reportedly, fans can vote up to 20 times per day until March 3, and three randomly selected winners will be invited to present an Oscar at next year's ceremony.

Apart from the new category, fans will also be able to vote for a favourite "movie cheer moment." The five most popular choices of scenes that erupted cheers in theatres will also be shown during the Oscars awards night.

Variety and Deadline also reported that three names have emerged for Oscars 2022 hosts. This year Oscars will have a host for the first time since 2018. After Jimmy Kimmel, names like Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes have emerged. Reportedly the three will be sharing hosting duties.

Oscars on March 27, 2022 will be returning to the ceremony's traditional Dolby Theatre venue in Hollywood, after the pandemic-affected 2021 Academy Awards which were held at a Los Angeles train station.

Some of the biggest nominations of the year include Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power Of the Dog which won 12 nominations. Dune led with ten, meanwhile West Side Story and Belfast each received seven nods, Finally, King Richard received nods in six categories.