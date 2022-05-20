Johnny Depp's Ex Ellen Barkin Testifies Actor Was Controlling, Always Drinking Or Doing Other Illegal Drugs

Ellen Barkin recently testified in court during the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case. The actress spoke in Amber's favour telling the jury that Depp was a controlling, jealous and angry man even back in the 1990s, when the two dated.

Barkin recalled her relationship with Depp during a previously taped deposition that was played in a Virginia courtroom on Thursday by lawyers for Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard. She said he would ask, "Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night? I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having s*x with a person who wasn't him."

Barkin also testified that Depp was "always drinking or smoking a joint" or doing other illegal drugs. She said that she dated Depp for about three to five months and characterized the relationship as more sexual than romantic.

Notably, Barkin co-starred with Depp in the film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. It was during this time they two dated and Barkin recalled Depp throwing a wine bottle in her direction while he was fighting with some friends in a hotel room. She also told the court that she didn't know why he threw the bottle.

Depp sued Heard for defamation and claimed that her 2018 op-ed cost him the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. Meanwhile, Heard's attorneys argue that the free-fall of Depp's career was the result of his own bad behaviour and not Heard's op-ed.

They have tried to portray Depp's career as "the biggest movie star in the world" to a man who struggled with drugs, money and the ability to show up at movie sets on time.