Sean Penn Joins Ukrainian Refugees On Foot To Poland, Reveals He Made It Out Safely

Actor-director Sean Penn has been in Ukrainian capital Kyiv to film scenes for his documentary on Russia's invasion, however, he soon left the city along with thousands of refugees who were fleeing to Poland. In a statement, the actor revealed that he safely made it out of the conflict zone.

Sean Penn Filming Documentary In Ukraine Says, Ukrainian People Have Risen As Historic Symbols Of Courage

The actor had been travelling on foot with the refugees on their way to Poland, his spokesperson informed Reuters. Sean himself posted a photo on Twitter showing himself wearing a backpack and toting a piece of luggage on wheels as he trudged along the shoulder of a road beside a line of cars stretching into the distance.

He captioned the post saying, "Myself and two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

Meanwhile, his spokesperson in Los Angeles, Mara Buxbaum, told Reuters that Sean has "made it out of Ukraine safely." However, the spokesperson did not reveal further details about the actor and his team's whereabouts.

According to reports, until last week Sean was in Kyiv attending a press briefing at the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. An official statement from the President's office revealed the footage for a documentary chronicling the crisis and praised Sean for his efforts. "Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty," it added.

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Sean Penn Takes A Dig At Donald Trump Post Flag Day Screening

It was also revealed that the actor, during his last visit had interviewed Ukrainian political and military figures as well as journalists as part of the production back in November 2021. Sean is known for his political activism and involvement in various humanitarian causes including relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Katrina, the Haiti earthquake of 2010 and Pakistan floods in 2012.