The Bubble Movie Review: Netflix's Satire Comedy Is Best Skipped

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 126 Minutes

Language: English

Plot: The Bubble follows the cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise called Cliff Beasts' attempt to shoot a sequel while staying in the bubble at a posh hotel. However, after several weeks of quarantining alone, the cast begins to lose grip on sanity and try to leave the shoot before the movie is over.

Review: Judd Apatow's Netflix comedy satire is a direct misfire. The film begins with hints of a comedy like 'production plans gone wrong' but it turns into a mess of a night that lasted for five months which became a two-hour movie but feels like a four hours movie. It is an attempt at the Hangover franchise with the mix of Academy nominee Don't Look Up, but The Bubble is close to neither.

The opening scene is posters of a fake franchise called Cliff Beasts 1 to 5 similar to those of action-adventure genre films. Gavin (Peter Serafinowicz) producer of Cliff Beasts 6, plans on bringing back Carol Cobb (Karen Gillan) who had skipped the fifth instalment. The neurotic actress agrees because she needs another film under her belt or her career is over.

Carol arrives at the hotel and is pampered by the limited staff (4 people) in her hotel room. After two weeks of quarantine, she finally meets her co-stars Lauren (Leslie Mann), Dieter (Pedro Pascal), Dustin (David Duchovny), and the action star of the film, Sean (Keegan-Michael Key), her supposed family that she had abandoned for a now alien flop film.

The first few weeks of the shoot goes well until there is an outbreak onset or various diseases and the studio won't let them leave until the film is finished. The mishaps that continue are just as confusing and random as the plot of the film. Directed by Apatow and co-written with Pam Brady, The Bubble is too focused on making fun of Hollywood, the novelty of which lasts only for a couple of minutes in the opening scene.

Despite a good cast and an astonishing amount of high-profile cameos including Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch, The Bubble still has very little to offer in terms of its content. While the script offers basic comedy it mostly falls flat due to the editing. The plot explores certain issues but they are too Hollywood centric for the mass audience to enjoy. The Bubble seems like a script written for the writer's own amusement which for some reason was put into production.

Overall, The Bubble tries too hard to be everything and ends up mostly being nothing but a film that should have been left on the editing floor. The Netflix film is best skipped his season.