Priyanka Chopra Announces We Can Be Heroes Sequel, Says 'Heroics Are Coming Back For Round Two'

Priyanka Did Not Confirm If She Will Be Returning As Ms. Granada

In the picture, she can be seen in a short bob haircut wearing a white blazer with bold make-up. Priyanka in the film plays a pivotal role as Ms. Granada, the leader of an organization filled with super-powered people, also called as Heroics. She later turns out to be the group's nemesis in disguise. It is unclear if the actress will be reprising her role in the sequel.

Priyanka's Announcement Post

Netflix reportedly announced the sequel along with Netflix's holiday viewership numbers. The report by the streaming giant revealed that 44 million households viewed We Can be Heroes in the first 28 days of its release. The film released on Christmas December 25, 2020.

We Can Be Heroes Is A Sequel To The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lava Girl

We Can Be Heroes drew from Rodriguez's hit films like the Spy Kids franchise and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. The film follows the children of Earth's greatest superheroes called Heroics, who have to step in and save the planet from alien invaders after their parents have been kidnapped.

The children's flick hosts an ensemble cast of Yaya Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Adriana Barraza, Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and many others.