EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! The Unknown Number Star Nishigandha Wad: We Were Fighting With An Unknown Enemy

Nishigandha Wad Says ‘We Were Fighting With An Unknown Enemy’

How does it feel to be a part of The Unknown Number? How was your experience working on such a relatable topic?

The experience was very enthusiastic. The people around me were very enterprising. The contemporary reality which has been portrayed in our script is something that everyone should watch. The team spirit was very high. We worked for the whole day in Delhi when the Chief Minister of Maharashtra announced that they could implement the lockdown again in the state.

The pandemic has indeed changed the lifestyle of people, and it has made a huge impact on everyone's lives. Has it changed you as a person? If yes, what changes have you made in your lifestyle?

One started introspecting about your prospect in the outside world as well as back home. Everything is so co-related. The pandemic brought the relationship closer and as far as, the work is concerned, people started valuing it. Many people including me got to know the importance of various small things. It was a learning experience. We were fighting with an unknown enemy.

The Unknown Number Actress Nishigandha Wad Says ‘We Couldn’t Even Think Of COVID Warriors’ Struggle’

Since you are playing the role of a government officer, who works from home during the pandemic and gets connected to the stranger. How much do you relate to this concept? Have you done any special preparation to portray the character?

My director and creative team have served me a well-nourished dish. All I had to do was, to be honest with character and present it with honesty. Playing the government officer made me feel what impact they must have had on their lives. Otherwise, why would one wear that shoe? We couldn't even think of COVID warriors' struggle. As far as the preparations are concerned, we had discussions about the role with my director Jatin Chanana and my co-stars. The situation shown in the film might have happened in real life as well.

How do you deal with calls of unknown numbers?

I definitely don't entertain them, because that is what one should do practically. But not an unknown number from the government officer.

‘Our Generation Has Witnessed The Worst’

How was your experience working with co-star Gaurav Bisht?

Arey mast! (laughs) Everything was nice. We had a nice time working together. It was a very vibrant experience working with the whole team of The Unknown Number.

Any lockdown story that touched your heart during the pandemic?

There are so many! Some ended on a positive note and some didn't. People have faced a lot of bereavement also. There are so many stories around us. What we should come out with is a lot of positivity! Like there are so many epidemics that eventually become pandemic. Our generation has witnessed the worst.

‘The Portrayal Of Women In Indian Cinema Has Become Very Progressive’

Since you have done your doctorate from Mumbai University with a dissertation on Changing Role of Women In Society - Reflections from Marathi & British Theatres (1970-1990), what is your take on the portrayal of women in Indian cinema?

In 2003, I got my first degree. In 2013, I got my second degree in women empowerment. In 2021, I got my third one. This is how the pandemic has helped me to do my research work. As far as the portrayal of women in Indian cinema is concerned, it has become very progressive. The OTT platforms that are coming in are very real. A decade back, we had a portrayal of women who were a little regressive. We have seen female characters glorified for their sacrifice, motherhood and so on. But the actual woman who had the grass root reality of giving her 100 per cent at her work and home. The multi-tasker women were not shown earlier, but now, the OTT platforms have drilled into her persona to the extend. The women who don't understand and disrespect themselves will also become empowered. I think it is a great move to show the reality.

You have predominantly worked in Marathi cinema in the 90s. According to you, what changes do you find in the Marathi film industry?

It has become global now. We have a global market and the technical excellence is at par with creative excellence. Initially, it was different because of the budget and reach. But now, the Marathi cinema has become very competitive because of the global market.

‘Sharad Kelkar Is Playing Baji Prabhu And Subodh Bhave Is Playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In The Abhijit Deshpande Film’

Lately, you have worked in several Hindi TV shows and currently working on a Marathi TV show, Jay Bhawani Jay Shivaji as Jijabai. So, when can we see you again in a Marathi movie?

I am doing five Marathi movies. I just finished the dubbing of the historical Marathi film, directed by Abhijit Deshpande. He has worked on Baji Prabhu Deshpande for 7 years of his life. He is coming out with a wonderful project, in which Sharad Kelkar is playing Baji Prabhu and Subodh Bhave is playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I happened to be playing the role of Jijamata again in the same film. You will definitely witness the big film on the big screen soon.

Lastly, tell us why people should watch The Unknown Number?

Because it is speaking about contemporary reality in the right manner. It has also got a human touch to it. Though it is an unknown number, it is a known reality. It is a very positive film.