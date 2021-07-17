Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna's Ahsaas Channa On Returning To Films: Waiting For A Good Script

Ahsaas Channa best known for playing Shah Rukh Khan's son in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna has been creating buzz in the digital space. After appearing in TVF's web shows and short films, she also led the Amazon Prime Video show Hostel Daze. Now returning with season 2 of the OTT show, Ahsaas got candid with Filmibeat about her plans to return to the big screen.

She also opened up about, often being recognised for playing the child actor in My Friend Ganesh. Channa told Filmibeat, "It is something that I don't regret and do not want to leave behind, or not be recoginsed as the child actor. It's a part of me, and I am proud of it."

Here are excerpts from the interview,

From a child actress to a social sensation, how has the journey been for you?

It's been great, I feel grateful and quite lucky when comes to OTT because I didn't plan on coming into OTT. Four years ago, I didn't even know that this was going to turn out to be a big thing. I first started with shows over YouTube with TVF and it blew up and then Hostel Daze was my first project on an OTT platform. It was something I didn't plan on doing and the opportunity turned out to be so crazy. I got so many opportunities because of it. I feel like I just got lucky with it. I am in a great space right now, but there is so much that I want to explore.

Despite years of work in web and OTT, you are often recognised as the child actress from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Friend Ganesh. Do you want to leave that image behind and set a different path for yourself?

It is something that I don't regret and do not want to leave behind, or not be recoginsed as the child actor. It's a part of me, and I am proud of it. I love it when people say she is the same child from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Friend Ganesh. Articles about how I grew up and what I am doing now still come out, and I like it.

What can you tell us about your character from Hostel Daze, How similar are you to Akanksha?

We are quite different from each other. I don't want to reveal much about Akanksha but if you were to know me as a person, you would know that I am nothing like her. But then again, when I was reading the script there are a few things that she did, and I could relate to them.

What is different in Hostel Daze season two from the previous episodes?

In season one we were still trying to create and set the world. We were still introducing the characters as freshers. Now they have become seniors and we got the chance to explore these characters in depth. This time we have picked up topics that are important and relateable but presented them in a funny manner. It's just funnier and crazier, this time around.

The trailer hints at a few romantic scenes with Adarsh Gourav, how was the environment behind the scenes?

There is one romantic scene in the show and it has been one of the most fun to shoot because there was a lot of build-up to that one scene. The environment was very fun on set. We had become like a family, all the actors and the director, so it always felt like a party. All the scenes were very energetic and fun, so we were all hyped up all the time.

Nowadays people are struggling to undo the societal expectations of gender norms or education. As a celebrity with young fans, what changes would you like to bring through the work that you do?

I think a lot of changes have already come into the picture. If you talk about female characters and female perspectives, we have begun to focus on it. There are so many shows and movies about things that used to be considered taboo. I would love to be a part of a women-oriented project or a project that focuses on cultural appropriation.

Hostel Daze also touches on topics that are important and should be spoken about. We have given it an entertaining and light touch.

After taking over shorts, and web shows, when will we get to see you back on the big screen? What kind of projects are you looking forward to work on?

There are so many things that I have not done yet. Films are something that I want to get back to, not just commercial films but arthouse film as well. I have never done an all-out action entertainer, thriller so they are on my list too.

Hopefully, by next year, you will be able to see me on the big screen. I am also waiting for a good script. If I get a good opportunity I will sign a film tomorrow itself.