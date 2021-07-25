Karan Johar: I Cannot Backslap Shah Rukh Khan; He Is A Very Spiritual Person [Flashback]

It's known to all that filmmaker Karan Johar and superstar Shah Rukh Khan share a great rapport with each other. No matter what, their friendship has always stayed intact throughout the years and the duo has always said nice things about each other. Apart from being a hit director-actor duo, they are family to each other. In fact, while interacting with media, Karan has mentioned several times that he won't let anyone launch SRK's son Aryan Khan, as he wants the latter to make his Bollywood debut under his direction.

On that note, we bring to you an old interview of Karan Johar wherein he had opened up about the bond he shares with Shah Rukh and what the superstar means to him.

While speaking to Lata Khubchandani, Karan had said, "To me, Shah Rukh is a very spiritual person. If he honed that part of his personality he'd really be something. He is really God's good son. He knows the right things to say. He is very spiritual in a lot of ways. He has the right kind of spiritual path that he tells you about if he feels close enough to you."

KJo went on to add that he can never backslap Shah Rukh Khan, because he respects him a lot.

"I think he is a great provider. He provides very well for his wife, his children, his sister, his friends and for me definitely. He is in my life more as an elder than as an actor. That's why I can never say Shah Rukh is a friend of mine. I can't backslap him or take him for granted because I respect him too much," said Karan.

Karan and Shah Rukh have worked together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. SRK had also made a guest appearance in Karan's last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.