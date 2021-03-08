Women’s Day 2021 Exclusive! Ahsaas Channa & Kriti Vij Talk About Gender Equality In Life And Work

International Women's Day 2021 is here, and ladies are celebrating their special day by admiring each other's work and achievements. Talking about Indian society, women in India are still facing the major issues of gender inequality on daily basis. Right from house to work-life, women face several issues which are usually become the topics of debates on social media as well as the news channel.

But now, things are getting better and ladies are now competing with gentlemen with utmost hard work and dignity. Recently, on the occasion of Women's Day 2021, TV actresses and Influencers Ahsaas Channa and Kriti Vij shared their thought with Filmibeat about gender equality in their life and work.

Ahsaas Channa feels people have become more aware of it and giving credits to women's work. She said, "People have become more aware and alert about women equality. They're not just talking about it but are acting upon it too which shows in the way women are given credits in the beginning of a film. Actress's name is mentioned before the male actor's which is a small yet prominent change."

On the other hand, Kriti Vij strongly thinks that gender equality should begin at home. The What the Folks actress said, "Gender equality is not just a fundamental right, it's actually the foundation that we must build on. I always saw my father enjoy cooking more than my mom. While growing up, my brother and I had the same timing rules to return home. He wasn't allowed to stay longer because he is a boy. Having said that, I don't feel the exact same way when I go to work. I do think there's still a long way to go. We do need to tell better and a lot more stories about women. We must close the gender pay gap. I read a beautiful quote the other day- your first home was a woman. Let's not forget that."

Filmibeat wishes a Happy Women's Day to all the ladies!

