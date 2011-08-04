 »   »   » New Munirathna film Hari Hara

Topline producer Munirathna's new untitled film directed by Sadhu Kokila with top stars like Real Star Upendra and Challenging Star Darshan will start its shooting after a month's gap from September 17 in Bangalore.

Munirathna is now happy and relieved that an acceptable title has been agreed upon by every one connected to the film. The title is Hari Hara which has been confirmed. Muni says that the title perfectlysuits the story of the film. He says Darshan is Hari, the protector and Upendra is Hara, the vanquisher.

Munirathna has so for not publicized anything about his untitled film, though shooting for three schedules has already been held in Mysore, Mandya and Bangalore. "The shooting has been tough, as it takes nearly three hours for Upendra's make up itself' says an inside source preferring anonymity. Radhika and Sanghavi are the two heroines of the film. Krishna Kumar is the cameraman while the film's director Sadhu Kokila has composed the music for the film.

