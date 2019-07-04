Good News For Upendra Fans! His Latest Film I Love You To Release In US & UK

Though the latest Kannada film I Love You lacked sufficient buzz considering how it had been postponed time and again, the film is performing quite well at the box office. We wouldn't know if it's for the controversy that it got involved in or Upendra's screen presence that showcases his eccentricity, the romantic drama has garnered a lot of attention. Following it's success in India, the makers have now decided to release the film across US and UK.

According to an entertainment daily, I Love You will be released across 20 screen in United Kingdom and 15 across United States. We are sure Uppi fans abroad would be thrilled to learn about this. Meanwhile, the movie is running successfully in theatres here.

How can we talk about the success of the film and not mention the lead actress Rachita Ram? Though she made headlines for saying that she would never be part of such bold projects in future, she only has good things to say about the film.

She told The New Indian Express, "I Love You is an amazing movie for all kinds of viewers, and one should not judge the heroine or the film just by one song."

"I Love You, as viewed by the director, is not about attraction or infatuation; it is about life. Dharmika, my character, sees a difference between romance, sex and life. How honesty and loyalty work as major factors in love is what is something explored through my character," she further added.