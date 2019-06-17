Raghu Dixit & Mayuri's Divorce Hearing At Family Court Finalised; 'Couldn't Be A Good Husband'

Divorce Through Mutual Agreement

Raghu and Mayuri have filed for a divorce under the Hindu Marriages Act 13 B (1) through mutual agreement. The couple have been living apart for a while now. At the time of the #Metoo incident, Raghu had clarified that he and Mayuri were in the final stages of their divorce.

He Couldn't Be A Good Husband

Though Mayuri hasn't blamed Raghu for their divorce, the singer issued a statement saying, "I am divorcing my wife, we have not been together from past three years, we are in the final stage of the divorce process. She's a good wife, and I couldn't be a good husband to her."

Mayuri On Their Divorce

While speaking to TOI, with regard to her divorce with Raghu Dixit, Mayuri said, "My marriage and divorce has no context here. I'm a woman first before a wife and dignity of every citizen is of utmost importance."

She Further Added

"I do not know what the truth is in these incidents, but I do know it takes tremendous courage for a woman to come out in the open, even if it's on social media and voice out her grievances."

Mayuri Takes A Stand

Mayuri even publicly voiced her opinion on the #Metoo movement. She tweeted, "The government should take serious action against those who behave indecently and inappropriately with the women. So that other men do not have the courage assault or harass other women, which should be a lesson for other men."