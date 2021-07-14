Saif Ali Khan To Host Josh ACT Music Concert: Top Artists From India And Abroad To Perform For A Cause

Josh app has become the go to place for content creators when it comes to making short videos based on trends. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world on its knees and it continues to raise its ugly head this year. To battle this health crisis, in March 2020, a few Indian startup founders and venture capitalist firms joined hands to start a coalition called ACT Grants whose main objective is to harness entrepreneurial energy to solve societal problems. As of now, ACT Grants has funded 55 innovative startups fighting COVID-19 across 27 states, touching the lives of over 49 million people.

Amid these stormy times, Josh and ACT Grant have realised that a little 'thank you' goes a long way. As gratitude and positive feelings of appreciation are the need of the hour, they have joined hands for a music concert for charity called the Josh ACT concert. Themed on the Breath of Life, the objective of this concert is to build that ground swell of gratitude for all who had our back during these tough times.

The Josh ACT Concert will be a three-hour music marathon concert where some of the biggest national and international names like Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, Amit Trivedi, Raftaar, Raghu Dixit, Papon, Dhvani Bhanushali, Raghav Sachar, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar and Drake will croon for a good cause. Famous Italian artists Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli will also be a part of this initiative.

And guess what, this one-of-a-kind music concert will be hosted by one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Saif Ali Khan! The actor has always been vocal about his love for music. From jazz, rock, blues to classical music, Saif is known to relish every genre of music with delight. However this time, instead of strumming his guitar, he will be going behind the mic to entertain us with his hosting skills.

The Josh Act Concert will be telecast on July 17, 2021, starting 5 pm on Zee Cafe. The music concert will also be live-streamed across Josh, Dailyhunt and ACT Foundation's social media handles.

All proceeds towards this music concert will go to ACT Grants, who will utilise it for their work around multiple initiatives for COVID-19 relief.

Gratitude Challenge

While the COVID-19 pandemic affected life at work and home across the globe, it also taught us the importance of gratitude towards everything around us. Many of us were homebound during these torrid times. But then, there were people like the frontline workers, doctors, policemen, bank employees, shopkeepers, watchmen, house-help, delivery boys and others who went beyond their call of duty to lend us a helping hand. As we were confined within the four walls, our friends, family and loved ones became a strong pillar of strength and comfort for us.

Josh app users can express their gratitude to their family and people in their life who have been a ray of sunshine during these times in a special way. For this, Josh has come up with a challenge called 'Gratitude Challenge'. All you need to do is to shoot a short video on your phone in which you share your story of gratitude and post it with #GratitudeChallenge on the app. It could be anything; right from a small heartfelt gesture by a loved one/stranger to a big act of kindness during this pandemic.

It's time to share your heartwarming stories and say a big 'thank you' to these real superheroes in your life. As it is rightly said, 'The struggle ends where gratitude begins'!