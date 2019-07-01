Sudeep Vs Nagarjuna Akkineni! Bigg Boss Kannada Trailer Copied By Telugu Bigg Boss Season 3?
Undoubtedly, Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows in India. It has been made in multiple languages and is hosted by top actors. Bigg Boss Kannada has produced six successful seasons and is currently gearing up for the next one. However, we are yet to receive any official information on this. Recently, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3's trailer released, which revealed the host to be Nagarjuna Akkineni. Upon watching the trailer, viewers are saying that the Telugu trailer has been copied from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 trailer. Fans are also drawing comparison between Sudeep and Nagarjuna. Deets inside!
The Shooting Location
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5's trailer was shot in a vegetable market. It showcased Kichha Sudeep as a customer, who goes there to pick the contestants for the reality show. In Bigg Boss Telugu's trailer too, Nagarjuna is shown shopping in the vegetable market.
Same Dialogues
Sudeep's catchy dialogues are one of the most interesting factors that fans always look forward to. In Season 5's trailer, Sudeep says, "Fifteen new contestants will be entering Bigg Boss house. I have come to the market for them". Nagarjuna is heard repeating the exact words in Telugu Bigg Boss trailer.
Similar Entries
Sudeep is clad in a black hoodie as he enters the market to pick the contestants for his show. In Bigg Boss Telugu trailer too, Nagarjuna enters in a similar manner. When the comparison is drawn between the two, one can notice that Telugu trailer seems to be inspired by Bigg Boss Kannada.
Are You Excited?
As Bigg Boss Hindi and Telugu have already starting preparing for the forthcoming season, Kannadiga fans are eagerly waiting to learn about any developments in the Kannada version of this reality show. As of now, we haven't recieved any official announcement regarding the same. Seems like we need to wait a tad bit longer.
Radhika Pandit Says She & Yash Were Destined To Have Second Baby So Quick! 'It's God's Blessing'