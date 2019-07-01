English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sudeep Vs Nagarjuna Akkineni! Bigg Boss Kannada Trailer Copied By Telugu Bigg Boss Season 3?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Undoubtedly, Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows in India. It has been made in multiple languages and is hosted by top actors. Bigg Boss Kannada has produced six successful seasons and is currently gearing up for the next one. However, we are yet to receive any official information on this. Recently, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3's trailer released, which revealed the host to be Nagarjuna Akkineni. Upon watching the trailer, viewers are saying that the Telugu trailer has been copied from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 trailer. Fans are also drawing comparison between Sudeep and Nagarjuna. Deets inside!

    The Shooting Location

    Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5's trailer was shot in a vegetable market. It showcased Kichha Sudeep as a customer, who goes there to pick the contestants for the reality show. In Bigg Boss Telugu's trailer too, Nagarjuna is shown shopping in the vegetable market.

    Same Dialogues

    Sudeep's catchy dialogues are one of the most interesting factors that fans always look forward to. In Season 5's trailer, Sudeep says, "Fifteen new contestants will be entering Bigg Boss house. I have come to the market for them". Nagarjuna is heard repeating the exact words in Telugu Bigg Boss trailer.

    Similar Entries

    Sudeep is clad in a black hoodie as he enters the market to pick the contestants for his show. In Bigg Boss Telugu trailer too, Nagarjuna enters in a similar manner. When the comparison is drawn between the two, one can notice that Telugu trailer seems to be inspired by Bigg Boss Kannada.

    Are You Excited?

    As Bigg Boss Hindi and Telugu have already starting preparing for the forthcoming season, Kannadiga fans are eagerly waiting to learn about any developments in the Kannada version of this reality show. As of now, we haven't recieved any official announcement regarding the same. Seems like we need to wait a tad bit longer.

    Radhika Pandit Says She & Yash Were Destined To Have Second Baby So Quick! 'It's God's Blessing'

    More SUDEEP News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue