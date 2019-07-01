Sudeep Vs Nagarjuna Akkineni! Bigg Boss Kannada Trailer Copied By Telugu Bigg Boss Season 3?

The Shooting Location

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5's trailer was shot in a vegetable market. It showcased Kichha Sudeep as a customer, who goes there to pick the contestants for the reality show. In Bigg Boss Telugu's trailer too, Nagarjuna is shown shopping in the vegetable market.

Same Dialogues

Sudeep's catchy dialogues are one of the most interesting factors that fans always look forward to. In Season 5's trailer, Sudeep says, "Fifteen new contestants will be entering Bigg Boss house. I have come to the market for them". Nagarjuna is heard repeating the exact words in Telugu Bigg Boss trailer.

Similar Entries

Sudeep is clad in a black hoodie as he enters the market to pick the contestants for his show. In Bigg Boss Telugu trailer too, Nagarjuna enters in a similar manner. When the comparison is drawn between the two, one can notice that Telugu trailer seems to be inspired by Bigg Boss Kannada.

Are You Excited?

As Bigg Boss Hindi and Telugu have already starting preparing for the forthcoming season, Kannadiga fans are eagerly waiting to learn about any developments in the Kannada version of this reality show. As of now, we haven't recieved any official announcement regarding the same. Seems like we need to wait a tad bit longer.