      Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Here’s A Peek Into The Whopping Prize Money Of The Winner

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9 will soon be witnessing its grand finale. Host Kiccha Sudeep has revealed that the winner of the show will be announced on December 31st.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 9

      In just a few days' time, the ongoing edition of the popular reality show will be crowning its winner. Amidst all the celebrations and fun, the winning contestant will be rewarded with a cash prize along with the trophy.

      Just like the previous seasons, the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 will be rewarded with a whopping amount of Rs. 50 lakhs. Besides the massive cash prize, he or she will also be presented with the winner's trophy. Kiccha Sudeep will present the trophy and a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the winner.

      It must be noted that the Kannada edition of the show has always been consistent with the cash prize. The winners of the previous eight seasons were also awarded Rs 50 lakh as well. Meanwhile, according to reports, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs.

      For the unversed, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 kick-started its journey on September 24th. This season, the show featured a mix of older season contestants and the top performers of the OTT season along with a bunch of new contestants.

      The five finalists of season 9 are Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, Deepika Das, and Rupesh Rajanna. One of the aforementioned names will be crowned as the winner, based on the audience’s mandate.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 22:41 [IST]
