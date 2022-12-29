Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Kiccha Sudeep Sends Best Wishes To The Finalists; Reveals Finale Details

The 9th season of Kichcha Sudeep hosted Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is inching closer to its finale. The show has five finalists namely - Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, and Rupesh Rajanna. While fans eagerly wait to know who will clinch the winner’s title, host Kiccha Sudeep has sent best wishes to the top five contestants.

The actor, who also confirmed the finale’s date and time, tweeted, “Finale on Friday the 30th and on Saturday the 31st at 7.30 pm. Best wishes to the contestants who have made it to the top.” It must be noted that Sudeep wrote this while retweeting a video shared by the Colors Kannada channel. Check out the tweet below:

Finale on Friday the 30th and on saturday the 31st at 7.30pm.

Best wishes to the contestants who have made it to the top.#BBK9 #ಬಿಗ್‍ಬಾಸ್‍ಕನ್ನಡ9 #ColorsKannada https://t.co/VnH6m2j8OR — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 29, 2022

The aforementioned clip posted by the makers of BB Kannada featured Kiccha in all the different outfits he wore in each weekend episode of the season. The host’s dressing sense has clearly fascinated the viewers based on the comments section. The caption of the tweet read as follows: “What will Sandalwood style icon Kiccha Sudeep's grand finale look like?" Take a look!

Besides the coveted trophy and all the festivities, the winner of the show will also get a monetary award of Rs 50 Lakh. Since the countdown to the finale already started, Bigg Boss has been treating the contestants by sending their favourite snacks into the glasshouse. In the latest episode, Roopesh Shetty was elated to find his favourite dish. However, he was asked to do 10 pushups to get his favourite fish.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Winner Prediction: This Contestant Is Viewers' Hot Favourite To Win The Show

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale Week: After Aravind KP, Season 7 Contestant Vasuki Vaibhav To Enter As Guest

The show's 9th season premiered with much fanfare on September 24. The show featured a mix of old and new contestants. There were six former players along with the top four Bigg Boss OTT Kannada contestants.