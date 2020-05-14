Dipika Chikhlia On Co-Star Shankar Nag’s Demise: ‘I Was Numb With Shock For A Long Time’

Ramanand Sagar's mythological show, Ramayan lead actors, Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil, and Sunil Lahri have once again gained popularity, thanks to Doordarshan for re-airing the show. The actors are quite active on social media and are often seen sharing throwback or BTS stories from their careers.

In the same vein, Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita recently went down the memory lane and recalled her late co-star Shankar Nag from the movie Hosa Jeevana. The actress penned a heartfelt note for Nag and revealed that he met with a car accident and passed away just after they had wrapped up the last shoot schedule of their hit film.

She shared its popular song video and wrote, “Major throw back ....This song is from a movie,,,, hossa jeevan ,afrt the wrap up of the last schedule my co star met with an accident and passed away , I was numb with shock for a long time to come ...not to mention it went in history as a great hit ...but what a loss we suffered ......co star ....shankernag” (sic).

As soon as Dipika posted the video remembering the celebrated actor-filmmaker, fans inundated her with comments for remembering the Kannada legend.

Shankar Nag was not only an exceptional actor but his intellect was such that he went on to re-define the Kannada film industry with his creativity. He made his Sandalwood debut in the year 1978 with Ondanondu Kaladalli, which fetched him a national award. He was also happily married to actress Arundathi Nag. However, the actor's life ended at the age of 36 when he met with a brutal car accident on the outskirts of Davanagere in 1990.

ALSO READ: Dipika Chikhlia Says Today's Audiences Accepted Her As An Actor And Not Just A Beautiful Face Or God

ALSO READ: Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Wants Ramayan Team To Be Honoured With Padma Award!