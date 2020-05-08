Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Wants Ramayan Team To Be Honoured With Padma Award!

Ever since the lockdown has been announced, mythological show, Ramayan and its actors are hitting headlines for one or the other reason. As the viewers are aware, Doordarshan had re-aired Ramayan during lockdown on popular demand. The iconic show broke all records to become world's most-watched TV show with 7.7 crore viewership. After the show ended on Doordarshan, it is now being aired on Star Plus! The actors have been receiving immense love from the audiences. Recently, Arun Govil aka Ram had expressed his sorrow that till date, he hasn't received any honour from State or Central Government for his act in the show. Now, Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita, wants her team to be honoured with Padma Award!

Dipika Chikhlia was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I am not asking for any award in this conversation with you, but am definitely going to point it out. Now, the way the Modi government has once again brought the Ramayana serial to the world, the world has also given love. Now if Modi Ji feels that Ramayana's team has done some work in culture and literature, then they should think about honouring us with Padma awards."

The actress also talked about the team receiving neither royalty. She said, "This contribution of ours received neither any respect nor royalty. This is not correct. I am saying this today because people are listening to us today. We should get a good royalty."

Dipika revealed that she feels ashamed to talk about the fees she received when she shot for Ramayan and hasn't even told about it to her husband. She further said that the viewers started thinking artists as God, and hence, they never did any work that would hurt their fans emotionally. But today, she wants to say that she did not get any National Award, nor any State Award, nor any Padma Award and the fees for working in Ramayan was so low that I was ashamed to tell people.

