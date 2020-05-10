    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sudeep Will Be Sporting A Chiseled Look In Phantom Reveals Director Anup Bhandari

      By
      |

      Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari’s collaboration has generated a lot of buzz amongst fans and industry experts. Titled Phantom, the Sandalwood biggie had started rolling in Hyderabad when the shoot came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

      And now, director Anup Bhandari has revealed some interesting details about Kiccha’s role in the commercial entertainer. In an interview with the New Indian Express, he stated that Sudeep’s character name is Vikranth Rona and he will be sporting a chiseled look. Anup said, “His character in Phantom was planned to have a toned body. However, after he started working out for Pailwaan, he wanted to continue with his fitness regimen, and he has reached another level. His look works out well for Phantom.”

      Sudeep

      On being quizzed if Sudeep will sports six-pack abs in the film, the director replied, “We have not demanded six-pack abs, but I am pretty sure he will come up with it. We are already seeing his effort in the pictures he has posted. Sudeep had got into a fit shape for Pailwaan, and after an intense workout, he looks bulky now.”

      He went on to add, “During our first schedule, Sudeep used to make sure that I join him at the gym after pack-up. This has been a blessing in disguise to me. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have taken that effort.”

      View this post on Instagram

      Efforts,,,,Invest it to do better.

      A post shared by KicchaSudeepa (@kichchasudeepa) on May 6, 2020 at 6:21am PDT

      Produced by Manjunath Gowda, the action flick will also star Nirup Bhandari and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles. However, the makers are yet to finalize the female lead of the movie. In the meantime, Sudeep will next be seen on screen in the highly awaited Kotigobba 3.

      ALSO READ: Ahead Of Kotigobba 3 Release, Sudeep Opens Up About Stepping Into His 25th Year In Cinema

      Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 22:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X