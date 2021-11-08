Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Starting Date: Host Kichcha Sudeep Drops A Major Hint!

Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to return with its 9th season very soon. Even though there has been a lot of speculations regarding the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 starting date, the makers have not made an official announcement on the same so far. However, host Kichcha Sudeep has now dropped a major hint regarding the starting date of the show.

Recently, during the success meet of his latest film Kotigobba 2, Sudeep opened up about Bigg Boss Kannada 9. While addressing the press, the talented actor revealed that the highly anticipated show is likely to premiere by the beginning of 2022, mostly in January.

Thus, Sudeep has also put an end to the rumours which suggested that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 might go on-air in December 2021. Even though the host refrained from revealing more details regarding the Colors Kannada show, the rumourmills suggest that the makers are yet to finalise the premiere date.

During the press interaction, Kichcha Sudeep has also made it clear that Bigg Boss Kannada will not go the OTT way. The grapevine had suggested that there will be an OTT season for the show before its 9th season, just like Bigg Boss Hindi which had an OTT season aired on Voot before its 15th season started. However, with the revelation of the host, it has been confirmed that all the reports were baseless.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8, which went off-air on August 8, 2021, was unarguably the most challenging season of the Colors Kannada reality show so far. The makers had to discontinue the show in between due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. However, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was resumed later with more safety precautions and was wrapped up successfully.