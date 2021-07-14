KGF Producer Hombale Films Signs Rakshit Shetty For Their 10th Film Titled Richard Anthony

Hombale films have earlier made it to the charts with its blockbuster release KGF Chapter 1 and are creating a buzz with its much-anticipated release KGF Chapter 2 and Salaar. Hombale films have now announced that they have signed Rakshit Shetty for their upcoming new endeavour.

On 8th July, Hombale films announced their 10th film on social media platforms with a quote saying, "When the tide brings back the dead, the shores bleed red." It created a buzz and excitement among cinema lovers who gravitate around the genre of mystery and suspense. The audience is eagerly waiting for the cast and crew of the movie to be announced. The film Richard Anthony will go into production soon.

Hombale films have made consistent and deliberate efforts to serve the audience outstanding pieces of direction, art, cinematography, acting, and story plot that keeps the audience up throughout the movie and promises them a delightful watch. With its new endeavour, Richard Anthony, Hombale films have attempted to incorporate all these aspects and awe the audiences.

In an exclusive chat, Vijay Kiragandur, Producer, Hombale Films revealed that he is very excited to sign Rakshit Shetty and work with, who is also the director and lead actor for the new film titled Richard Anthony. He added, "Rakshit's creative brilliance and dedication are well known among cinema lovers. Rakshit is cinema personified, he has been dreaming of being a filmmaker since childhood and with an upbringing from the grassroots, he is really good at understanding the pulse of the audience. Good cinema runs in his blood. We at Hombale Films are pleased to collaborate with him for our 10th film, which will be a refreshing story with layers of mystery. Production will begin in January 2022."

He also added that the team is excited and thrilled for the movie to hit big screens and is looking forward to entertaining the audience.

The much-anticipated film KGF Chapter 2 by Hombale Films is set to release in theatres worldwide. Hombale Films, a subsidiary of Hombale Group, is a Bengaluru based theatrical and OTT film production and distribution company founded by a hardcore movie buff who brought a new wave in the movie production culture. Hombale Films is currently active in Indian film production and distribution.