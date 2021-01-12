Vivek Oberoi’s Brother-In-Law Aditya Alva Arrested In Connection With Sandalwood Drug Case

On Monday (January 11, 2021), Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law Aditya Alva was arrested in Chennai. He was reportedly detained by the Bengaluru Police Crime Branch in connection with the ongoing Sandalwood drug case. Alva was allegedly absconding since September 2020.

As per reports, a case was registered against him for hosting parties at his residence where reportedly drugs were consumed by the guests. India Today has quoted a source as saying, "Alva has been staying in Chennai since then (September 2020). But he was leaving Chennai every now and then. We did not know where he was going. We received a tip-off that he is coming back to Chennai and we acted immediately and picked him up."

Alva was reportedly staying in a house in Chennai with his close aides. For now, he has been reportedly brought to Bengaluru and will be produced in court. Reports suggest that during interrogation, Alva has said that he is innocent and doesn't know anything about drugs being consumed in parties hosted by him.

Notably, a few days back a police raid was held at Vivek Oberoi's residence in Mumbai. The actor's wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi was also reportedly questioned by the Bengaluru Police then.

