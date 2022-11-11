Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Film Crosses KGF 2 Collections In Karnataka!

Kantara is one of the most well-made films ever, without a doubt. The appreciation, money, and popularity the entire team of the film have been receiving is quite overwhelming. Kantara, alongside Yash's KGF 1 & 2, is phenomenal in taking Kannada cinema to the international level.

Kantara is the movie that showcased the cultural part of Karnataka in a nicely visualized set-up, true to nature and its roots. The movie was celebrated in Karnataka and won over the film buffs all over the world. Written, and Directed by Rishab Shetty, who also played the protagonist's role in the film, Kantara has now set a new record.

Kantara has gained more money than KGF Chapter 2, in Karnataka, setting a new benchmark for the future films to reach. The closing collection of KGF Chapter 2 in Karnataka is Rs 185.70 Crore, while Kantara, which is continuing to run successfully in theatres has already minted Rs 187.11 Crore since its release on September 30. In addition, the movie made an estimated Rs 355.19 Crore worldwide.

Kantara stars Kishore Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty, Shine Shetty,and Achyuth Kumar among others in pivotal roles. Raj B Shetty took care of the movie's additional direction.

While KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty took care of the film's editing, Arvind S Kashyap cranked the camera. B Ajaneesh Loknath composed a beautiful background score and tracks for the film.

Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the same banner that produced KGF 1 & 2, produced Kantara on a budget of Rs 16 Crore. The movie was dubbed and released in Telugu and Tamil, where it went on to win several crores of money and accolades.