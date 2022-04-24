KGF 2 Day 10 Box Office Collection: Yash-Prashanth Neel’s Film Stays Steady

KGF 2, the latest star vehicle of Yash is doing a solid job at the box office. Despite a clash with biggies like Thalapathy Vijay's Beast (Tamil) and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey (Hindi), the film is keeping the cash registers ringing across the world. After making four centuries in a row since it opened on Thursday (April 14), KGF 2's collection saw an expected dip from last Monday.

The film has now completed 10 days of its release, which simply means that it has entered its second weekend run at the theatres. As per early estimates, the action flick made Rs 40 Crore on day 10, taking the total collection of the latest release to Rs 815.40 Crore.

Take a look at the day-wise gross collection of KGF 2

Day 1: Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2: Rs 128.90 Crore

Day 3: Rs 137.10 Crore

Day 4: Rs 127.25 Crore

Day 5: Rs 66.35 Crore

Day 6: Rs 52.35 Crore

Day 7: Rs 43.15 Crore

Day 8: Rs 31.05 Crore

Day 9: Rs 25 Crore

Day 10: Rs 40 Crore

Total: Rs 815.40 Crore

Going by the collection hunt so far, KGF 2 has pulled nothing short of a miracle at the global box office. The film is now the 7th highest-grossing Indian film and is expected to surpass the record of Aamir Khan's PK on Sunday when more moolah is likely to get added to the whopping collection. The upcoming days are important for KGF 2 as the collection hunt during these days will decide the film's verdict, and most importantly its place in the list of highest-grossing Indian movies.

The Prashanth Neel directorial was released on April 14. Featuring Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, the film also has Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon playing important roles.