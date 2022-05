KGF 2 Day 23 World Wide Box Office Collections: Yash Starrer Nears Rs 1120 Cr Gross

Yash and Prashanth Neel's big budget action entertainer is proving to be one of the most profitable ventures of all time as the film has neared Rs 1120 worldwide gross mark. It has collected Rs 1119.50 crores gross till now and here is a look into the film's box office performance.

Day 1 World Wide Gross - Rs 164.20crDay 2 World Wide Gross - 128.90crDay 3 World Wide Gross - 137.10crDay 4 World Wide Gross - 127.25crDay 5 World Wide Gross - 66.35crDay 6 World Wide Gross - 52.35crDay 7 World Wide Gross - 43.15crDay 8 World Wide Gross - 31.05crDay 9 World Wide Gross - 25.05crDay 10 World Wide Gross - 55.85crDay 11 World Wide Gross - 69.30crDay 12 World Wide Gross - 24.80crDay 13 World Wide Gross - 17.40 crDay 14 World Wide Gross - 14.90crDay 15 World Wide Gross - 14.70crDay 16 World Wide Gross - 19.05 crDay 17 World Wide Gross - 23.10 crDay 18 World Wide Gross - 25 crDay 19 world wide gross - 10.45 crDay 20 World Wide Gross- 27 crDay 21 World Wide Gross- 20 crDay 22 World Wide Gross- 12.60 crDay 23 World Wide Gross- 10 crKGF 2 is still going strong at the box office and it is right behind RRR when it comes to worldwide gross collections. In fact, it has beaten RRR's tally in the Indian market.