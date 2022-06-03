Aashram Season 3 Web Series Review: Bobby Deol's Show Drags The Plot For Another Season

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Esha Gupta Director: Prakash Jha

Available On: MX Player

Duration: 10 Episodes/ 45 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Plot: Aashram season 3 follows Baba Nirala as he expands his empire in the political world and renames himself as a God. Meanwhile, he continues to hunt down Pammi who has vowed to bring down the self-proclaimed baba.

Aashram Season 3 Release Date And Time In India: Bobby Deol Set To Return As Bhagwan Nirala

Review: Prakash Jha's Aashram has been around for three-season as it follows all the ill-fated stories taking place in and around the Aashram run by Baba Nirala. However, in three years the story hasn't moved past its original stories or characters, while more characters are added each season. The plot expands much like Babaji's powers but it still remains in the same place, without any conclusion to any subplots either.

The show takes off from season 2 as Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar) escaped from Babaji's Aashram after being sexually abused by him and is now out for revenge. Meanwhile, many subplots explore Babji's lust for power and as he continues to influence more political parties and ends up with the power to change anything overnight.

The new season finally gave a detailed flashback of Baba Nirala aka Monty's past explaining his original story. Despite being one of the biggest mysteries of the show, the makers give it a secondhand treatment. The shows depicted him as a mere thief who made his way to running an entire state without any chance for the audience to understand him. The show attempts to keep the audience engaged by distracting subplots.

Aaditi Pohankar On Aashram Co-Star Bobby Deol: Helped Me Rehearse Scenes Till I Got Them Right

Among the new characters is Esha Gupta who plays Sonia - an internationally-renowned publicist and brand consultant. She is a powerful and talented woman who unlike many others around Babaji Tridha Choudhury's Babita, Anurita Jha's Kavita. Esha's Sonia keeps a strong grip on her plan despite the number of uncontrollable variables in their path, but still, her character is reduced to a character of sexual interest for Babaji.

Bobby Deol continues to run the show with his performance with Chandan Roy Sanyal a close season. Eesha appears as a recurring role for several episodes, but she is yet to be given the centre stage to show what she truly has been up to. Aaditi Pahankar's Pammi still remains at the centre, while her presence was missed in several episodes it seems she will return to the Aashram in season 4 and gain more screen time. Unfortunately Anupriya Goenka and Darshan Kumaar have remained on the sidelines in season 3.

Overall, Aashram 3 moves at a snail's pace unable to resolve any of the plots or subplots that began in season 1. Episodes drag on and blend together as the same plotlines continue on with more characters to keep track of.