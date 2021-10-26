Aashram 3: Producers Guild Of India Demands Strict Action Against Attack On Prakash Jha

The Producers Guild of India has condemned the ink attack on filmmaker Prakash Jha. According to reports Bajrang Dal activists ransacked the set of the third season of the web series Aashram, on Sunday (October 25). Reacting to the same several celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Hansal Mehta also opened up about the attack.

Bajrang Dal activists reportedly threw ink on its producer-director Prakash Jha after accusing him of portraying Hindus wrongly. The activists also broke windscreens of two crew buses by stone-pelting, injuring one person at the time.

The Producers Guild of India released a statement after the incident demanding strict action. It said, "The Producers Guild of India strongly condemns the brazen acts of violence, harassment and vandalism faced by the crew involved in the production of the series Ashram in Bhopal. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident and the Guild is alarmed to note the frequency with which both the production and exhibition sectors are severely and illegally disrupted by various elements with impunity."

It continued, "Content production contributes significantly to local economies, generates employment and promotes tourism which is why authorities in India and across the world formulate policies to attract producers to their respective regions. However. even more than incentives and benefits. the very minimum that production units should expect is for these authorities to provide the guarantees of safety and security for their units."

The statement concluded, "We urge the relevant authorities to take immediate and strict action against the perpetrators of these acts of violence and to bring them to justice."

Notably, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Monday and said, "No wonder films are shot in UK and other countries that don't subject their artistes to such blatant harassment." Reacting to the statement by the film body, e also said, "Dear @producers_guild, Please directly address the relevant authorities and demand action. These statements are pointless."

Police reportedly arrested four people for the incident, post with a group of seers submitted a memorandum to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur demanding the release of the men arrested and are at the Old Jail in Bhopal's Arera Hills.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has said that producers and directors will have to inform authorities about objectionable content or scenes in their stories before seeking permission for shooting in the state.