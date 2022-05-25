Aaditi Pohankar On Aashram Co-Star Bobby Deol: Helped Me Rehearse Scenes Till I Got Them Right
Latest Web Series
oi-Filmibeat Desk
|
Aaditi
Pohankar,
had
her
breakthrough
role
alongside
Ritesh
Deshmukh
in
the
Marathi
action
film
Lai
Bhaari.
She
gained
wider
attention
for
her
roles
in
the
2020
Hindi
web
series
She
and
Aashram.
Aashram
Season
3
Trailer:
Bobby
Deol's
Nirala
Baba
Gets
An
Upgrade
In
Evil
Aaditi
talks
about
her
experience
while
shooting
for
Aashram
3
with
Bobby
Deol.
"Bobby
Sir
was
extremely
supportive
towards
me,
he
rehearsed
with
me
for
hours,
till
I
got
the
shot
right,
he
was
also
extremely
fun
and
quirky
on
the
sets."she
said.
She
also
added
that
he
was
a
great
co-
actor.
Aaditi
also
revealed
how
they
would
play
cards
during
Diwali
or
eat
spicy
street
food
while
shooting
that
made
their
journey
more
exciting.
Esha
Gupta
Gears
Up
To
Play
Glamorous
Image
Maker
In
Aashram:
Getting
Aashram
Was
A
Gift
From
The
Universe
Aaditi's
role
in
Aashram
has
received
her
a
critical
acclaim
not
only
in
India
but
also
globally.
Aashram
3
is
releasing
on
3rd
June,
2022
exclusively
on
MX
Player.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 17:10 [IST]