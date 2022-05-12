Aashram 3 Teaser: After Two Successful Seasons Bobby Deol Will Return As Baba Nirala For Season 3

MXPlayer on Thursday (May 12) shared a sneak peek into the third season of web series, Aashram 3 and revealed that the trailer will be out on Friday. After successful two seasons, Bobby Deol is all set to return as Baba Nirala for season 3.

Aashram 3: Producers Guild Of India Demands Strict Action Against Attack On Prakash Jha

MXPlayer shared the video on social media with the caption, "Ab intezaar hoga khatam, phir khulenge darwaaze Aashram ke. Japnaam. Ek Badnaam... Aashram Season 3 trailer out tomorrow! (Now the wait will soon be over, the doors will open once again. An infamous Aashram)."

The show follows self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala as he plans on taking over the political world to garner more power. Meanwhile despite the cops finding out about the atrocities in the Aashram they are struggling to find the proof and same to the public.

The new teaser shows a glimpse of the 'infamous aashram' and the fan following enjoyed by Baba Nirala. The small clip ends with a Bobby aka Baba Nirala sitting on a luxurious looking coach with hundreds of oil lamps lit around him. The voice-over also features people chanting "Japnaam, japnaam" in the background.

A voice can also be heard, "Ek baar aashram aagaye bhai, fir u-turn nahi hai (once you enter the aasram, there is no looking back)." The teaser also featured small clips of Bobby and director Prakash Jha talking about the love the last two seasons have received. Take a look at the post,

Aashram 3: Bajrang Dal Activists Vandalise Set For 'Wrong Portrayal', Threw Ink On Prakash Jha

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, and Tridha Choudhury. The makers are yet to announce the season 3's release date.