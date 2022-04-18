Lock Upp: Prince Narula Lashes Out At Azma Fallah After She Takes A Dig At His Past With Nora Fatehi

Prince Narula, who recently entered Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp as a challenger, has already started serving major drama on the reality show. The actor got into a huge fight during a task and he lost his cool when contestant Azma Fallah took a dig at Narula’s rumoured past relationship with Nora Fatehi.

In a promo released by the makers, Azma Fallah took at jibe at Prince's equation with Nora Fatehi from the time they participated in the ninth season of Bigg Boss together. She commented, "Prince Narula ko Nora Fatehi ne bhav nahi diya (Prince Narula didn't get any attention from Nora Fatehi)."

Prince got angry at Azma's comment and warned her not to say anything about his personal life by stating, "Beta agar ab tu dobara personal gayi na, bahut bura hoga agar tu dobara personal gayi (It will be very bad if get personal again). I am a married man. Shut up." He then proceeded to take Azma's suitcase out in the common area and added, "Saara saaman uthake bahar phenk dunga tera main (I will throw all of your stuff outside)."

The aforementioned clip was shared on the official social media handles of ALTBalaji with the following caption: “Troublemaker ki shuruwaat hai aisi, toh socho aage kaidiyon ki haalat hogi kaisi?😳 Watch #LockUpp streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Watch live and stay updated.” Check out the promo below:

Prince Narula tied the knot with actress Yuvika Chaudhary after they both appeared in Bigg Boss 9 in 2016. Nora Fatehi had entered the reality show as a wild card contestant after Yuvika’s eviction. It must be noted that Prince had later confessed that he is dating Nora while the actress had maintained that she likes him but it's too soon to say she is dating him. Prince then went on the win the show and eventually married Yuvika in October 2018.