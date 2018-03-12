 »   »   » My Directors Should Be Able To Convince Me: Prithviraj

Prithviraj, the talented young actor says that his directors should be able to convince him about their viewpoint upon cinema. He was talking in the recent interview given to Mazhavil Manorama.

When he was asked about introducing new directors to the industry, Prithviraj stated that he is willing to work with the new directors, If they succeed in convincing him about their visions.

The actor admits that he interferes in the making of his films and shares his opinions with the directors. But he is not adamant that the director should accept everything he says.

Instead, Prithviraj is particular that the director should clarify his doubts and convince him about what he wants. The actor states that he will never question a senior director, who has already created his own style.

Prithvi has recently introduced several new film-makers, including the Ennu Ninte Moideen director RS Vimal. His next movie James And Alice marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Sujith Vasudev.

The actor has some highly promising projects in his kitty, including Aadujeevitham, The Beautiful Game, Karnan, Nale Raavile, etc. James And Alice will hit the theatres in May 2016.

