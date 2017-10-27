 »   »   » Aakashamittayee Box Office: 5 Days Kerala Collections!

Jayaram starrer Aakashamittayee had hit the theatres on October 21, 2017. The film made it to the theatres amidst the Mersal storm but still it managed to garner some good reviews.

Despite the good reports that the film received, Aakashamittayee failed to take off and make a mark at the Kerala box office.



Now, according to the latest trade reports that have come in, Jayaram's Aakashamitaayee has managed to fetch 1.98 Crores from its 5 days of run at the Kerala box office.

The box office collections aren't promising and good movies like Aakashamittayee definitely deserves more. But, it seems like the bad timing of release has affected the film.



With the big arrival of Villain, Aakashamittayee has lost out many of the centres. In a big city like Kochi, the film has been reduced to 1 show/day. The way ahead doesn't look promising for the film as other movies are in the pipeline for release in the next week, as well.



Aakashamittayee has been jointly directed by Samuthirakani and M Padmakumar. The film is the official remake of Tamil movie Appa, which was also directed by Samuthirakani.