 »   »   » Alphonse Puthren Watches Angamaly Diaries And He Is Super Impressed!

Alphonse Puthren is one such young Mollywood film-maker, who is quite active on social media. He often takes to Facebook to come out with posts regarding various topics.

Most recently, Alphonse Puthren took out some time to write about Angamaly Diaries, which is one of the most talked about Malayalam movies of this year, so far.



It was only recently that Alphonse Puthren watched the movie and he starts off his Facebook post by stating the same. He has some great words for Angamaly Diaries and tagged the film as a superb movie. He congratulated Lijo Jose Pellissery and also its script-writer Chemban Vinod Jose for coming up with a screenplay with good detailing.



Well, Angamaly Diaries, which hit the theatres in March, is one of the highly acclaimed movies of the recent times. The words of Alphonse Puthren once again proves why this film continues to reign as the most celebrated movie of this year.



Meanwhile, the wait is on for Alphonse Puthren's next directorial venture which he hinted will be a film based on music.