 »   »   » Dileep’s Ramaleela: Censoring Of The Movie Completed?

Ramaleela, directed by Arun Gopy is actor Dileep's next major release. The film, produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam has already underwent multiple postponements, owing to actor Dileep's arrest.

Now, there are certain reports doing the rounds in social media regarding the censoring of Dileep's Ramaleela. If reports are to be believed, the censoring of Ramaleela has been completed.



Reportedly, Dileep starrer Ramaleela has bagged a clean 'U' from the censor board and the running time of the film is approximately 149 minutes. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.



Recently, team Ramaleela had come up with second official teaser of the movie, which fetched a good number of views on Facebook. In fact, the teaser, which released on July 19, 2017 has already fetched 1.6 Million views on Facebook.



Bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam, Ramaleela is a big budget venture. If reports are to be believed, this Dileep starrer has been made with a budget of above 10 Crores.



In Ramaleela, Dileep plays the role of a politician named Ramanunni. Apart from the actor, Ramaleela also features Prayaga Martin, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Renji Panicker, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Mukesh, Suresh Krishna in important roles.