 »   »   » Dileep's Ramaleela To Get A Telugu Remake?

Ramaleela, starring Dileep in the lead role, had hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 as one among the four major Malayalam movie releases of the Pooja Season.

The highly anticipated film of Dileep, directed by debut film-maker Arun Gopi had opened on a positive note upon its release. The Dileep starrer fetched unanimously positive reviews with the film finally bagging the title of a perfect political thriller.



Ramaleela did get a dream run at the theatres with the movie overpowering all the other Malayalam movies, which released during the same time. Now, here is a major update regarding the movie. Rumours are abuzz that the Dileep starrer might soon be remade in Telugu.



Kalyan Ram Is Interested In A Remake? If reports are to be believed, popular Telugu actor and producer Kalyan Ram has expressed his keen interest on remaking the film in Telugu. Reportedly, a special screening of the film was held for some of the friends of Kalyan Ram.

No Official Confirmations Meanwhile, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding the remake. Neither the makers of Ramaleela nor Kalyan Ram has made any official announcement regarding the same. If reports are to be believed, the project is only in the discussion stages.

Dileep Movies Getting Remade In Telugu Well, it is not for the first time that a Dileep starrer is getting a Telugu remake. In the past, Dileep's Bodyguard was remade in Telugu with the same name and featured Venkatesh in the lead role. Now, the Telugu remake of Dileep's Two Countries is gearing up to hit the theatres soon.

Ramaleela Box Office Ramaleela did get a sensational run at the box office. According to trade reports, the Dileep starrer went on to join the coveted 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office and emerged as one among the top grossing Malayalam movies of the year.



Ramaleela was produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner Mulakupadam films. The Dileep starrer also featured Prayaga Martin, Kalabhavan Shajon, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Mukesh, Vijayaraghavan etc., in important roles.