 »   »   » Nivin Pauly-Vysakh Movie: Here Is A Major Update

Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that Nivin Pauly will team up with popular film-maker Vysakh for a film, which will be in the lines of an action entertainer. This upcoming project was touted to be Vysakh's next film after the blockbuster movie Pulimurugan.

Now, here is an important update on Nivin Pauly-Vysakh movie and that is regarding the genre of the film. Latest reports suggest that the film wouldn't be an action entertainer.

According to a report by Times Of India. Writer Udaykrishna who will be handlining the scripting department of the movie stated that Nivin Pauly will be seen playing a college student in this upcoming film and the movie will set be set in a campus. The writer also added that the movie will be a family drama and will also narrate a love story.

Well, that's indeed an exciting news and it would be after a short break that Nivin Pauly will be appearing as a college student in a movie. Reportedly, Nivin Pauly-Vysakh movie is expected to go on floors by next year.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is busy with the works of his next film Kaayamkulam Kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrewss. The period film will feature the young actor playing the title character.