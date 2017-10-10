 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 36 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the Nivin Pauly starring family entertainer has been receiving extremely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Althaf Salim, the Premam fame actor made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which has already earned the blockbuster status at the box office.

The movie, which depicted the story of Sheela Chacko and her family, marked the comeback of senior actress Shanthi Krishna to Malayalam cinema after a very long gap. Shanthi essayed the central character Sheela, while Nivin Pauly appeared as her son Kurian. Lal, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Ahaana Krishna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Srinda, etc., played the other pivotal roles.



Scroll down to read the 36 days Kerala box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, here...

