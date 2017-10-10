 »   »   » Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela Box Office: 36 Days Kerala Collections

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, the Nivin Pauly starring family entertainer has been receiving extremely positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. Althaf Salim, the Premam fame actor made his directorial debut with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, which has already earned the blockbuster status at the box office.
The movie, which depicted the story of Sheela Chacko and her family, marked the comeback of senior actress Shanthi Krishna to Malayalam cinema after a very long gap. Shanthi essayed the central character Sheela, while Nivin Pauly appeared as her son Kurian. Lal, Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Ahaana Krishna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Srinda, etc., played the other pivotal roles.
Scroll down to read the 36 days Kerala box office collection report of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, here...
Pretty Good Opening
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela had made a pre-opening at the Kerala box office, by collecting about Rs. 1.62 Crores on its release day.
5 Days Collections
When it completed the first 5 days of release, The Nivin Pauly movie crossed the 6-Crore mark at the Kerala box office by making a gross collection of Rs. 6.13 Crores.
10 Days Collections
Within the first 10 days of release, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela crossed the 11-Crore mark at the box office, by making a gross collection of 11.07 Crores.
20 Days Collections
The Althaf Salim directorial crossed the 15-Crore mark at the box office by making a total gross collection of 15.08 Crores, within the first 20 days.
25 Days Collections
Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela has made a total gross collection of 16.79 Crores within the first 25 days of its release, thus crossing the 16-Crore mark.
The 17-Crore Mark
As per the latest updates, the Nivin Pauly movie has crossed the 17-Crore mark at the box office, when it completed the first month of its release.