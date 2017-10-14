 »   »   » Prithviraj's Vimaanam Gets A Release Date!

Prithviraj, talented actor is playing a real-life-inspired character once again, in the upcoming movie, Vimaanam. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Pradeep Nair, is based on the Saji Thomas, the Indian Book Of Records holder.

As per the latest updates, the Prithviraj starring family entertainer has finally got a release date. If the reports are to be believed, Vimaanam has been slated to hit the theatres on November 10, Friday.



However, lead actor Prithviraj and crew members are yet to make an official confirmation about the release date of Vimaanam. The movie, which was originally supposed to be released in September, was postponed due to technical reasons.



Prithviraj is essaying the central character Venkiti, a young man who aspires to build an aircraft on his own in the movie. Vimaanam, which is scripted by director Pradeep Nair himself, features newcomer Durga Krishna as the female lead.



Durga Krishna is reportedly playing the role of Janaki, Venkiti's love interest. Anarkali Marakkar, the Aanandam fame actress will appear in a pivotal role in the movie, which is said to be a strong love story.



Nedumudi Venu, P Balachandran, Shanthi Krishna, Sudheer Karamana, etc., appear in the supporting roles in Vimaanam. Gopi Sundar has composed the music for the movie. Shamnad Jalal is the DOP. Vimaanam is produced by Listin Stephen, under the banner Magic Frames.