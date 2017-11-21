 »   »   » Villain Box Office: 25 Days Kerala Collections

Villain, Mohanlal's fourth release of the year 2017, did mark one of the biggest entries of a movie in the history of Malayalam cinema. Being one of the highly followed movies of the year, the film was bound to get such a big reception.
The big budget venture, which tagged as an emotional thriller has entered the fourth week of run in the theatres. Villain did receive mixed reports upon its release but still, the Mohanlal starrer went on to do a decent business at the box office.
Meanwhile, Villain is still continuing in a good number of centres in Kerala, despite the arrival of many other movies. Keep reading the Villain box office report below to know how much the film has collected from the Kerala box office, so far..
The Record-breaking Opening
Villain got a huge opening, which it was touted to get amidst the big expectations bestowed on it. In a record breaking opening, the Mohanlal starrer went on to fetch 4.91 Crores at the box office and now, the movie reigns supreme in the list of the top day 1 grossers of Mollywood.
10-Crore Mark
In fact, the mixed reviews that Villain received on its initial day didn't affect the first weekend collections of the movie. If reports are to be believed, Villain touched the coveted 10-Crore mark on its very first week itself.
15-Crore Mark
But later, Villain had slowed down at the box office, especially during the weekdays and it took its own time to touch the 15-Crore mark at the box office. According to certain trade reports, Villain crossed the 15-Crore mark within 15 days of run.
25 Days Collections
Now, the movie has successfully completed 25 days of run in a good number of theatres in Kerala. There has been a drop in the box office collections but still the film manages to draw crowds to the theatres during the weekends. According to certain trade reports, the Mohanlal starrer has fetched 16.3 Crores from its 25 days of run.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Villain entered the fourth week of run at the Kochi multiplexes. With the arrival of some big movies, Villain witnessed a huge reduction in the number of shows at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Villain has fetched 78.36 Lakhs from its 24 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.