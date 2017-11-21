 »   »   » Villain Box Office: 25 Days Kerala Collections

Villain, Mohanlal's fourth release of the year 2017, did mark one of the biggest entries of a movie in the history of Malayalam cinema. Being one of the highly followed movies of the year, the film was bound to get such a big reception.

The big budget venture, which tagged as an emotional thriller has entered the fourth week of run in the theatres. Villain did receive mixed reports upon its release but still, the Mohanlal starrer went on to do a decent business at the box office.



Meanwhile, Villain is still continuing in a good number of centres in Kerala, despite the arrival of many other movies. Keep reading the Villain box office report below to know how much the film has collected from the Kerala box office, so far..

